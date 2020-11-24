Johnnie Walker wants to showcase gorgeous glass installations across select bars

It wants you to leave behind empty bottles at these bars that will then go on to become the building blocks of these glass installations.
“Yesterday, we had nowhere to be. Today, a chance to make history…”
Whiskey major Johnnie Walker wants you to leave behind an empty bottle the next time you visit a bar and take back a striding man memento for your contribution.
The Diageo brand is calling for empty bottle deposits because it wants to craft gorgeous art installations across select bars. To do so, it has got recognised glass artists such as Tyrell Valladares, Romicon Revola, Reshmi Dey and others on board. Watch the ad film right here.
This movement is designed to inspire all and forge them ahead during tough times and leave behind their mark in history and belongs to the new #WalkInWithJohnnie campaign. To craft this campaign, Johnnie Walker roped in Taproot Dentsu, a creative agency from dentsu international.
Pallavi Chakravarti, ECD, Taproot Dentsu said, “There are many things that came to a grating halt this year. Among them was the ability to connect with friends and like-minded individuals over a drink at one’s favourite bar. With things gradually opening again, Johnnie Walker wanted to play its part in bringing bar culture back to life, responsibly.”
“The launch of #WalkInWithJohnnie is a call to action that is completely in step with the philosophy of the brand. No pause is permanent, no interruption is final. There are new memories to be made, new experiences to be enjoyed and a new tomorrow to be explored. The digital campaign culminates in an on-ground activation that we hope will resonate with people and make each patron’s return to their favourite bar an unforgettable one.”
“Johnnie Walker has been at the heart of bar culture in India and we wanted to play a role in helping bring the vibrancy back to this channel as it opened up post the pandemic. We acknowledge the effort being put in to making our beloved bars safe for consumers to get back to."
"Through this initiative, we aim to inspire consumers and make their experience at their favourite bars memorable. The campaign is off to a great start and we look forward to more and more participation in the coming weeks,” added Abhishek Shahabadi, VP and Portfolio Head, Premium & Luxury Brands, Diageo India.
Here’s the list of bars across India where you can leave your empty bottles:
Bangalore
Koramangala Social
Byg Brewski Hennur
Mumbai
Khar Social
Estella
Antisocial Lower Parel
Kolkata
Lord of the drinks
Saz – American Brasserie
Tolly Club (Members only)
Hyderabad
10 Downing Street – Gachibowli
Serefe Cafe & Malt
Sheraton (Zega)
Gurugram
Whisky Samba
Noida
Imperfecto Gardens Galleria
Chandigarh
Sector 7 Social
This campaign follows Johnnie Walker’s September ‘Welcome Back to the Bars’ (also made by Taproot Dentsu) and the ongoing Diageo commitment of ‘Raising the Bar’ – “… a 75-crore programme committed to support bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to welcome customers back and recover following the COVID-19 pandemic.”
As per Diageo’s website, this commitment will “provide targeted non-cash support including physical equipment needed for outlets to re-open like ‘hygiene kits’ with high-quality permanent sanitizer dispensers, medical-grade hand sanitizer and a range of personal protection equipment (such as masks and gloves); help to bars, pubs and restaurants serving alcohol to establish partnerships with online reservations and cashless systems; mobile bars and outdoor equipment.”
Campaign Credits:
Agency: Taproot Dentsu, Mumbai
Co-founder, Taproot Dentsu and Creative Chairman India, dentsu: Agnello Dias
Head of Creative: Pallavi Chakravarti
Head of Planning and Strategy: Shashank Lanjekar
Creative Team: Anant Rajan
Account Management: Ambalika Sen & Aarya Sha
Director – Misha Ghose
Production House – Chalk&Cheese Films
Producer: Zico Maitra