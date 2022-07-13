Johnny Lever’s multiple avatars for Solana Hackathon

Created by Devaiah Bopanna, Tanmay Bhatt, Anirudh More and Puneet Chadha, the ad promotes a competition for coders.
“Solana Global Hackathon is back with over five million dollars in prizes.” Solana Ventures' annual competition commercial, opens with this line, featuring comedian-actor Johnny Lever in multiple avatars.
Solana Hackathon is a competition where projects are evaluated on their technological merits, without consideration of legal viability. Conceptualised and created by Devaiah Bopanna, Tanmay Bhatt, Anirudh More and Puneet Chadha, the ad shows Lever repeating the same line, while enacting different roles, thanks to his versatility.
Bopanna posted about Solana Hackathon's ad on LinkedIn.
One can recall fintech platform CRED’s recent ads, while watching Solana’s film. Interestingly, both campaigns were created by the same team that seems to onboard famous stars of the 1990s for all the brand films it makes.
Be it Karisma Kapoor, Renuka Shahane, Annu Kapoor for CRED ads, or now Lever for Solana Hackathon, the element of nostalgia is common among these films.