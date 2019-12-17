Johnson & Johnson features new parents in recent spots

A few years back, a baby in a female celebrity's life would have meant a break from the career and maybe an end to it in some cases. However, when actress Tara Sharma started with her 'Tara Sharma Show' - a platform to discuss topical family, parenting, women's and children's issues, soon after becoming a mother and when the then first-time to-be Soha Ali Khan made an appearance on BabyChakra, a platform for parents to discover care for their families, the ladies set an example for others.