Johnson's Baby latest campaign supports long-running newborn care initiative

Johnson’s Baby has launched a campaign supporting neonatal resuscitation training for healthcare workers.

With the objective of helping reduce neonatal mortality linked to birth asphyxia, the makers of Johnson’s Baby have been supporting a paediatric association in delivering standardised neonatal resuscitation training. More than two lakh nurses, midwives and paediatricians have been trained in managing neonatal emergencies through the programme.

Manoj Gadgil, business unit head – essential health & skin health and VP marketing, Kenvue India, said: “The survival of a newborn depends on correct interventions provided at the first minute of a baby’s birth. Unfortunately, these critical interventions are often compromised due to insufficient knowledge, training, and resources available to healthcare professionals. At Johnson’s® baby, we promise to protect babies not only from their first day but from the first moment. From providing high-quality products to partnering with social impact organizations, we are passionate about helping improve the lives of babies. For 16 years, we have supported a leading paediatrician association to train 2 lakh paediatricians, nurses and midwives in lifesaving neonatal resuscitation. We take pride in our journey, which reinforces our promise to help protect babies from their very first breath.”

Johnson’s Baby has released a digital film conceptualised by DDB Mudra. Set in a small hospital, the film depicts a newborn struggling to breathe, followed by a healthcare worker initiating resuscitation steps. The narrative is supported by a recreated version of the traditional Sohar cradle song.

Siddhesh Khatavkar and Harshada Menon, executive creative directors, DDB Mudra, said: “For every mother, the greatest joy is hearing her baby’s first cry. Through this project, that precious first minute is being safeguarded by thousands of trained doctors, midwives, and healthcare workers. The film is a tribute both to the courage of mothers and the dedication of those who fight for every newborn’s first breath. To bring this to life, we reimagined Sohar - the traditional Indian cradle song sung to bless and protect a baby. Because saving a newborn isn’t just a medical intervention, it is an act of love.”

The song ‘Pahila Saans’, recreated by Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi, will be available on streaming platforms, with all proceeds supporting the initiative.

Malini Awasthi said: “As a folk singer, I have always believed that music has the power to connect hearts and inspire action. When Johnson’s Baby approached me to lend my voice to raise awareness about this critical initiative that saves newborn lives, I was deeply moved… The first cry of a baby is a song of hope, and through this initiative we celebrate the birth of life. It is my humble effort to ensure that no parent has to endure the heartbreak of losing a child due to a lack of timely intervention.”

Johnson’s Baby plans to extend the awareness campaign across multiple touchpoints, including influencer outreach and cinema placements.