Johnson’s Baby launches refreshed range and ‘It’s Pure Love’ campaign with Sonam & Anil Kapoor

The new range features advanced formulations, revamped packs with 50% recycled plastic, and a campaign celebrating everyday bonding moments between mum and baby.

afaqs! news bureau
Johnson’s Baby has refreshed its India portfolio with upgraded formulations, new packaging made with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic, and a new brand mascot, “The Iconic Drop”. The brand has also launched a new communication platform “It’s Pure Love”, supported by a national film featuring Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

The upgraded range has been developed with purpose-based ingredients such as aloe vera, vitamin B5, milk protein and turmeric. The brand says the new moisturising range now delivers up to 72-hour moisturisation and improved protection against dryness and irritation.

The refreshed packaging architecture highlights key ingredients and benefits more clearly on front-of-pack, and is designed to support easier consumer navigation at shelf.

The new campaign will run across TV, digital and social, supported by influencer partnerships and on-ground activations. The brand says the renewed platform has been designed to align with the evolving expectations of new age parents and their everyday care routines.

