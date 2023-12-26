JOLLY RANCHER launches new flavour with ‘Two-Much' campaign

The launch is supported by an imaginative and witty TVC that introduces Two-Much, a new flavour in lollipop category.
Hershey India, a part of The Hershey Company, has announced the launch of its latest offering JOLLY RANCHER Two-Much, an addition to the lollipop portfolio. It aims to redefine the lollipop experience with its unique blend of blueberry and strawberry flavours in a single pop.
The all-new JOLLY RANCHER Two-Much offers a combination of sweet strawberry and tangy blueberry flavours in one lollipop. The launch is supported by a TVC that introduces JOLLY RANCHER Two-Much in a unique and entertaining manner. The campaign adopts a fresh communication approach infused with fun, humour and imagination at its core.
The film opens with a young storyteller teleporting his audience to an imaginary battleground scene from 500 years ago. With imaginative flair, he skillfully weaves a captivating tale of the genesis of JOLLY RANCHER Two-Much.
As his friend listens in awe, the narrative unfolds with a delightful mix of amusement and scepticism, culminating in shared laughter and an abundance of fun. The ad film is a testament to the brand's commitment to sparking imagination and uncontrollable, contagious laughter among its target audience.
Commenting on the launch, Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India, said, “Our objective with this launch is to bring double the joy to consumers, allowing them to tap into their imagination while savouring the best of sweet and tangy flavours in a single, delicious pop. JOLLY RANCHER Two-Much takes lollipop indulgence to new heights, offering a memorable and playful twist to the world of confectionery."
JOLLY RANCHER Two-Much is available across retail stories in top cities at Rs 5.