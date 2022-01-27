Jon Hamm is desperate to get on Apple TV+ a la Shah Rukh Khan is for Disney+ Hotstar

Back in September last year (2021), we saw an eerily similar ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Made by the same gang behind the CRED campaigns of’20 and ‘21 (Devaiah Bopanna, Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dayama, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi), we see the actor, in three ads, discuss possibilities of his own show on Disney+ Hotstar and being dismayed on learning the actors who’re already there on the streamer.