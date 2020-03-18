Jordindian and Netflix India collab and time-travel to stop exams

In their new rap video, the duo go back in time to ensure no discoveries or inventions were made so as to stop exams in present day.
From studying the laws of Physics and the anatomies in Biology to the dates of History and balancing equations in Chemistry, exams are undoubtedly the most stressful time in any student’s life. And quite often, this stress can make even the best of students lose their minds and wish for a way to end the concept of examinations once and for all.
Naser and Vineeth too thought the same. They’re the duo behind the popular Indian sketch comedy group on YouTube titled ‘Jordindian’.
Teaming up with Netflix India, Jordindian created a rap music video titled ‘Exam Time'; where the duo goes back in time to disrupt those crucial few seconds before the world’s most important discoveries were made.
At the start of the video, we see Naser and Vineeth complain because their homes, due to the upcoming exams, had snatched away Vineeth’s Netflix access and took away Naser’s wi-fi connection; something most students will relate to.
The two talk about the amount of stuff they need to study and why they need to study all this in the first place. Naser’s question, “What the hell is Gay Lussac’s law, anyway?” opens the pandora’s box because in response Vineeth tires to answer it and then wonders if there was a way to stop these fellows (scientists and inventors).
Cue in a wormhole and a time-travelling rickshaw, of course. We’re then entertained with a rap song about the pitfalls of exam time and how Jordindian traverses the timeline to play havoc with the world’s important discoveries.
At the first stop, we see the duo go back to 1687 (Issac Newton’s era) and catch the apple before it hits his head. Instead, they put a blanket over the sleeping scientist and a helmet on his head to prevent him from discovering gravity.
The second destination takes us to 1752 where we meet Benjamin Franklin flying a kite and about to discover electricity. But, trust the duo to play spoilsport at the opportune moment. Bye, bye questions about electricity.
We also get to meet Archimedes in 212 BC as he’s trying to fill his bathtub with water (The moment he sits inside the tub, he discovers displacement of water). But, before he could get inside the tub, Jordindian appears and introduces him to a deodorant.
Throughout the video, we get to see some of history’s best people who’s moments of fame is interrupted by Jordindian. Leonardo Da Vinci is painting the Mona Lisa, Einstein discovering the Theory of Relativity, Shakespeare writing one of his plays, and even disturbing Hitler during his speech. And yes, Mahatma Gandhi has a cameo too.
And during all their adventures, Jordindian mentions Netflix shows such as ‘House of Cards’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ in their rap.
“They keep us studying all day. Every day for hours. Our brain’s about to crash like a ‘House of Cards’”
“I deserve a break. By order of the Peaky Blinders”
Among the lyrics was also a nod to the popular ‘Another brick in the wall’ composition by Pink Floyd; a protest song against rigid teaching and schooling.
Despite making their dreams come true, the duo forget that science taught us one thing, you don’t mess with time. That’s what the duo learn at the end of their ride when they realize their antics had taken the present-day world back into the stone ages.
But to their utter surprise, they see the tablet they had to give to Adam and Eve during their travels was now being used by the cavemen to watch Netflix.
Amid the COVID - 19 concerns and exam time pressure, this video, momentarily brought every student’s fantasy to life - stop exams.