Jos Alukkas appoints Dulquer Salmaan as brand ambassador

Jos Alukkas has announced the appointment of actor Dulquer Salmaan as its brand ambassador. The association brings together the jewellery brand and the actor, who has worked across multiple Indian film industries.

Dulquer Salmaan has appeared in films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi cinema. His body of work spans varied roles and formats, contributing to his presence across regions and age groups.

As part of the association, Dulquer Salmaan will feature in Jos Alukkas’ upcoming campaigns. The communication will focus on jewellery as an element of personal expression and its role across occasions and milestones.

Commenting on the association, Varghese Alukkas, managing director, Jos Alukkas, said, “At Jos Alukkas, our growth has always been anchored in raising standards and earning trust the right way. Our early adoption of 916 BIS hallmarked gold, well before it became an industry norm, reflected that approach. Dulquer Salmaan’s journey shows a similar clarity in choices and an attention to detail that aligns with how we have built the brand over time.”

Paul Alukkas, managing director, Jos Alukkas, said, “This association comes at a time when we are expanding our presence and speaking to a wider, more contemporary audience. Dulquer connects naturally across age groups and regions, much like our own customer base. His presence strengthens our ability to stay relevant while remaining true to the trust families place in us.”

John Alukkas, managing director, Jos Alukkas, said, “There is a certain ease and refinement in how Dulquer carries himself, both on screen and beyond. That understated confidence aligns well with the direction Jos Alukkas is taking today, where design, craftsmanship and emotion are allowed to speak for themselves.”

Dulquer Salmaan, brand ambassador, Jos Alukkas, said, “Jos Alukkas is a brand I have grown up seeing and admiring. It understands the role jewellery plays in family moments and personal milestones. What makes this association meaningful for me is the way the brand respects tradition while continuing to evolve with changing tastes and lifestyles.”