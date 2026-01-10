Jos Alukkas rolls out wedding campaign with Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh

Jos Alukkas has launched a new brand campaign titled My Best Friend’s Wedding, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh and Suhasini Maniratnam.

The campaign focuses on how weddings are approached today, highlighting evolving preferences and a more considered, collective way of celebrating the occasion. It reflects the continuity of wedding traditions while acknowledging changes in how such events are planned and experienced.

Set around a wedding, the film brings together the three actors to represent different perspectives shaped by time and experience. Jewellery is shown as a natural part of the celebration, integrated into the narrative without being foregrounded, and positioned as an element that accompanies the occasion rather than defining it.