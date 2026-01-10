Subscribe

Jos Alukkas rolls out wedding campaign with Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh

The campaign conceptualised by Toki Creative Collective also features Suhasini Maniratnam.

afaqs! news bureau
Jos Alukkas has launched a new brand campaign titled My Best Friend’s Wedding, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh and Suhasini Maniratnam.

The campaign focuses on how weddings are approached today, highlighting evolving preferences and a more considered, collective way of celebrating the occasion. It reflects the continuity of wedding traditions while acknowledging changes in how such events are planned and experienced.

Set around a wedding, the film brings together the three actors to represent different perspectives shaped by time and experience. Jewellery is shown as a natural part of the celebration, integrated into the narrative without being foregrounded, and positioned as an element that accompanies the occasion rather than defining it.

