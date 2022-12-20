Josh unveils a new campaign #Let’sPlayAntakshari

The campaign will be live till 26th December and it comprises a different theme each week.
Josh is giving a digital avatar to India’s all-time favourite musical game – Antakshari, with an all-new campaign #Let’sPlayAntakshari campaign.
It is aimed at providing users an opportunity to showcase their musical talent by participating in the three-week long fun and engaging event.
After a successful run in 2021, this year’s #Let’sPlayAntakshari campaign features three new themes across the span of the event enabling users to explore newer artists and songs.
The campaign was kicked off on 2nd December and will be live till 26th December. The theme for the first week of the campaign was based on the latest trends and users could choose to sing any original or cover of currently popular songs. Adding an exciting twist to the theme, each day, users from the North India got to select trendy songs that featured words such as ‘Dil’, ‘Disco’ and ‘Dance’ among others and users from the South India had to pick a song sung by renowned musicians such as A.R. Rahman, Hariharan, K.S.Chitra and KJ Yesudas among others.
#Let’sPlayAntakshari will be played in 5 different languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. This year’s event also provides participants with an opportunity to upload their original compositions and take part in Live Rooms to join in the fun with fellow artists. Special Antakshari filters have also been created to enable users to record and share their music on the app. Josh creators Eshan Masih and Rugees Vini took part in the campaign. Popular music creators on Josh such as Fasil LJ, Kabuki Khanna and Anurag Chatterjee also participated in the campaign.
Speaking on the campaign, head of creator and content ecosystem, Sunder Venketraman said, “At Josh, we are committed to providing engaging experiences to our ecosystem of over 1000 best creators and over 163 million monthly active users. Time and again our user community as well as creator community has demonstrated their varied talents and with #Let’sPlayAntakshari campaign we are providing them with an opportunity to showcase their musical skills. The three week-long campaign will enable the community to come together to share, enjoy and discover good music.”