Josh’s #SafeSwipe campaign empowers women to take control of their safety during night commutes

As a part of this campaign, Josh has launched a series of semi-interactive short-videos disguised as phone calls wherein the user can interact with the video as though they are receiving a call from a loved one. In these videos, creators disguised as mothers, fathers, friends and even relatives in the police ask the user a series of questions pertaining to their whereabouts while a dialogue box prompts to the user what their reply should be. These videos have been conceptualised taking into consideration over 50 real situations a woman may find herself in, from a cab driver taking a different route and making unscheduled stops to cab rides in bad weather and feeling uncomfortable in a cab. The main purpose of this campaign is to alert and warn cab drivers that their female passenger’s whereabouts is being tracked by her loved ones.