Jovees Herbal launches new ad campaign ft. Parineeti Chopra

The campaign aims to showcase the effectiveness of Jovees Herbal's range of herbal and natural products.
Jovees Herbal has announced the launch of its second advertisement featuring Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.
The new ad campaign focuses on the beauty of natural & glowing skin using the brand's range of herbal and natural facewashes.
The new ad campaign follows the success of the first one, which was released in September. The response to the first ad was overwhelming, and the brand received a lot of positive feedback from its customers. The second ad campaign aims to build on this success and showcase the effectiveness of Jovees Herbal's products.
"We are excited to launch our second ad campaign with Parineeti Chopra. She has been a fantastic brand ambassador for us, and we are confident that this new campaign will be a huge success," said Rakhi Ahuja, CEO of Jovees Herbal. "The new ad focuses on the beauty of natural & glowing skin, and we are proud to offer our customers a wide range of herbal and natural facewashes for all skin types and concerns that can help them achieve this."
"We are thrilled to have seen such significant growth in our sales numbers. Over the last 19 years, our driving force has been the continuous response from our valuable consumers. It's a testament to the quality of our products and the trust that our consumers have in us," said Rakhi Ahuja. "We are also excited to expand globally and bring our products to customers in new markets."
The new ad campaign is a 360-degree one, with a focus on TV and digital media. The brand is targeting a wide range of audiences, including young adults, working professionals, and homemakers. The campaign aims to showcase the effectiveness of Jovees Herbal's range of herbal and natural products, which are formulated with natural ingredients and are gentle on the skin.
Following the ad campaign, the brand plans to release a series of animated films, which will further highlight the natural beauty of skin glow and the effectiveness of Jovees Herbal's products.
"We are always looking for new ways to showcase the effectiveness of our products and connect with our current and potential consumers" said Rakhi Ahuja. "We believe that the series of animated films will be a great way to do this and will help us reach a wider audience especially young adults."