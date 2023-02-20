Jovees Herbal launches new ad campaign ft. Parineeti Chopra

"We are excited to launch our second ad campaign with Parineeti Chopra. She has been a fantastic brand ambassador for us, and we are confident that this new campaign will be a huge success," said Rakhi Ahuja, CEO of Jovees Herbal. "The new ad focuses on the beauty of natural & glowing skin, and we are proud to offer our customers a wide range of herbal and natural facewashes for all skin types and concerns that can help them achieve this."