Jovees Herbal signs Parineeti Chopra as brand ambassador

Apart from the television commercial, this new campaign will also be extended to the Outdoor, OTT, Print, and Digital Media.

Speaking about her association with Jovees, Parineeti Chopra said, “I am very particular about using natural and herbal products on my skin, and Jovees Herbal is a brand that I identify with. The products have always worked wonders for my skin, and I am glad to be associated with them.”*