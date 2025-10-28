Joy launches new Skin Fruits campaign featuring Sanya Malhotra

Joy Personal Care has launched a refreshed campaign for its Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream, featuring actor Sanya Malhotra. The new campaign reintroduces the brand’s long-standing product with a modern spin, blending nostalgia with contemporary appeal.

The film presents a humorous take on a traditional 'bride-seeing' scenario, where Sanya turns the situation into an influencer-style product review, highlighting the cream’s qualities with a confident and playful tone. The ad ends on a celebratory note, underscoring Joy’s message, Beautiful by Nature.

Sunil Agarwal, co-founder and chairman of RSH Global, said: “Joy Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream has always been more than just a product—it is a part of households that has consistently delivered on its promise of nourishment and trust. With this new TVC, we wanted to highlight the product’s timeless relevance in a fun, contemporary way while staying true to our brand’s ethos.”

Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer of RSH Global, said: “Consumer preferences in skincare are becoming more fragmented, with younger audiences prioritising authenticity, effectiveness, and simplicity. Bringing it back into the spotlight with Sanya Malhotra lends a fresh, contemporary perspective.”

Sanya Malhotra said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of another exciting campaign for a brand I truly admire. Joy Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream has been a trusted part of Indian households for years.”

The campaign will be promoted across television, YouTube, and digital platforms.