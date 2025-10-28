Subscribe

Joy launches new Skin Fruits campaign featuring Sanya Malhotra

The campaign seeks to engage younger consumers by emphasising authentic and effective skincare, focusing on everyday confidence through simple storytelling.

afaqs! news bureau
Joy Personal Care has launched a refreshed campaign for its Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream, featuring actor Sanya Malhotra. The new campaign reintroduces the brand’s long-standing product with a modern spin, blending nostalgia with contemporary appeal.

The film presents a humorous take on a traditional 'bride-seeing' scenario, where Sanya turns the situation into an influencer-style product review, highlighting the cream’s qualities with a confident and playful tone. The ad ends on a celebratory note, underscoring Joy’s message, Beautiful by Nature.

Sunil Agarwal, co-founder and chairman of RSH Global, said: “Joy Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream has always been more than just a product—it is a part of households that has consistently delivered on its promise of nourishment and trust. With this new TVC, we wanted to highlight the product’s timeless relevance in a fun, contemporary way while staying true to our brand’s ethos.”

Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer of RSH Global, said: “Consumer preferences in skincare are becoming more fragmented, with younger audiences prioritising authenticity, effectiveness, and simplicity. Bringing it back into the spotlight with Sanya Malhotra lends a fresh, contemporary perspective.”

Sanya Malhotra said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of another exciting campaign for a brand I truly admire. Joy Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream has been a trusted part of Indian households for years.”

The campaign will be promoted across television, YouTube, and digital platforms.

Joy personal care
