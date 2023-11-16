Joy Personal Care challenges beauty norms with Sushant Divgikar as ambassador, promoting gender equality

Poulomi Roy, chief marketing officer at RSH Global, added “Bringing Sushant Divgikar on board aligns perfectly with our core thought of inclusivity, where the key focus is to emphasize that skincare is accessible to all individuals, regardless of their identity. The DVC encompasses inclusivity and breaks the preconceived notion, further reshaping our perspective on beauty by welcoming everyone and transforming the way we think about it. And we hope this campaign resonates with the idea that skincare don’t differentiate between genders, colour, body size or shape and that it is deeply ingrained with the idea of embracing each individual. Now is the opportune moment for a mass brand to embrace the responsibility of representing the transgender community in the personal care space. We recognize that the moment has arrived for each of us to collectively champion the integration of the trans-community into the fabric of the mainstream narrative. In our country, advertisements and brands have perpetuated stereotypical beauty standards for years. Therefore, there is an imperative for advertisers to make a conscious choice and embrace inclusivity.”