Joy Personal Care launches ‘Behenhood’ campaign during WPL 2026

Joy Personal Care (JOY), the skincare brand from the house of RSH Global, has launched its latest digital campaign, Behenhood, celebrating women uplifting one another. As part of the UP Warriorz’s ongoing association with Joy Personal Care’s skincare category at the Women’s Premier League, the campaign celebrates everyday moments of support and sisterhood, reflecting the brand’s commitment to women’s empowerment, inclusivity, and diversity.

More than a campaign theme, Behenhood is a cultural truth that has always existed within women’s sport. It is the quiet strength of women backing one another through pressure, discipline, vulnerability, and ambition. While men’s sport has long spoken about brotherhood, women’s teams have lived Behenhood every day on the field, in the dressing room, and beyond the spotlight.

Through Behenhood, the brand positions itself not just as a logo on a jersey, but as an ally to ambition. The campaign comes alive through a series of films throughout the season featuring players from the UP Warriorz. The first DVC includes Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, and Phoebe Litchfield, alongside influencer Meethika Dwivedi. The series offers a candid glimpse into moments of camaraderie, humour, match-day rituals, and emotional support that define true sisterhood. It’s a movement the brand stands for, celebrating women who lift each other up, all year round.

Sunil Agarwal, co-founder and chairman, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global) said, “We are proud to continue our association with the UP Warriorz for a new season. Empowering women has always been central to our purpose, and Behenhood campaign is our way of celebrating the strength that comes from women supporting one another. We’re proud to back athletes who embody resilience, ambition, and collective growth, and to stand alongside the UP Warriorz as they continue to inspire both on and off the field.”

Poulomi Roy, CMO, Joy Personal Care (RSH Global) said, “The idea behind our campaign Behenhood comes from what we see in sport today, especially in women’s cricket. For a long time, we celebrated individual excellence, but what’s truly powerful is seeing women come together as a team, backing each other through pressure, celebrating every win big or small, and standing strong in difficult moments. That shift on the field reflects a deeper cultural change, one that goes beyond sport and into how women lead, work, and grow together every day. This campaign isn’t about spotlight moments; it’s about supporting a collective spirit year-round, where confidence grows through care and success matters more when it’s shared.”

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, Capri Sports said, “At UP Warriorz, we believe that what truly defines a team is not just talent, but the way players show up for one another every single day. “Behenhood” captures that spirit perfectly, the quiet encouragement, shared learnings, and collective ambition that power women’s sport. Our partnership with Joy Personal Care feels meaningful because it celebrates these values beyond the boundary line, reinforcing the idea that when women support women, the impact reaches far beyond the game.”