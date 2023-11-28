Joy Personal Care ropes in Sanya Malhotra as Brand Ambassador

The brand has also launched a DVC with the actor, highlighting the importance of using natural and moisturising skincare products.
Joy Personal Care, the Indian home-grown personal care brand, under the aegis of RSH Global, recently announced Sanya Malhotra as its brand ambassador for the moisturising category.
Sanya is set to appear in an advertisement showcasing Joy's recently released Skin Fruits Super Soft Moisturiser (Berries + Active Vitamin E). The lotion keeps your skin hydrated for 24 hours without any oily or sticky residue. Additionally, it is free from alcohol, parabens, phthalates, and microbeads.
In the DVC, Sanya is showcased in a lively and energetic appearance, expressing her wish to achieve a fresh and smooth dewy skin tone. She discovers true delight with Joy Personal Care's gentle moisturiser cream. Packed with a nourishing combination of natural elements and a non-greasy vitamin E formula, it effectively moisturises and revitalises her skin.
Speaking about this association Sunil Agarwal, chairman of RSH Global, "We are glad to on board Sanya Malhotra as our brand ambassador for our flagship category of moisturisation. To broaden our product portfolio and boost market share, Sanya's partnership is a resolute commitment to celebrating natural beauty. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with her, ready to share the joy of our products with an even wider audience. Our products are enriched with hydrating properties and natural fruit-based ingredients, and are thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique needs of our customers.”