Joy Personal Care signs Medha Shankr as brand ambassador

Joy Personal Care, the Indian home-grown personal care brand, under the aegis of RSH Global, announced Medha Shankr, an Indian actress who is known for her works in Hindi films like 12th fail and Shaadisthan as its new brand ambassador. Known for her roles that celebrate determination, femininity, and simplicity, Medha represents today’s young women. Her inspiring journey and relatable persona align with Joy Personal Care's commitment towards inclusivity and breaking stereotypes.