Joyalukkas appoints Havas Media Network India as media AOR

Joyalukkas, a trusted and celebrated jewellery brand from south India, has earned its reputation not only in India but also across the globe, including the UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, KSA, Bahrain, and Oman. With a remarkable journey since its establishment in 1956, the brand has flourished with a vast chain of over 160 showrooms in 11 countries worldwide. Offering a captivating collection of exquisite creations in gold, diamonds, platinum, gemstones, and silver, Joyalukkas caters to a diverse customer base, with a wide range of price options.

As Joyalukkas looks to solidify its brand awareness and expand its offerings further throughout the country, Havas Media Network India emerged as the preferred partner to spearhead their media strategy. The agency’s expertise in the industry and its comprehensive understanding of the Indian market aligns perfectly with Joyalukkas' vision for growth and brand dominance.