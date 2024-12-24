JSW MG Motor Christmas ad is a ride of compassion and festive giving

This Christmas, JSW MG Motor India launched a campaign focused on compassion and kindness. The story follows a father and son driving their ZS EV, an electric SUV. They encounter a stranded Santa, elf, and snowman and help them reach an orphanage. The child then decides to donate his present to the orphans, emphasizing the spirit of giving.

The campaign emphasises the importance of compassion and shared experiences during the holiday season. It highlights how small acts of kindness can create connections and positively impact those in need.

Through this narrative, the campaign reinforces the message that the holiday season is not just about festivities but also about fostering a sense of community.