JSW MG Motor India's Ganesh Chaturthi film shows how cars become part of family traditions

JSW MG Motor India has launched a digital film for Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrating the importance of family, traditions, and those little details that make the festival truly special.

Set in the backdrop of an MG showroom, the story unfolds with a family exploring their next car. While the parents focus on features and technology-first offerings, their young son’s curiosity lies elsewhere - every time they inspect a car, he is busy checking the boot space. From sneaking into the backseat to waving from inside the cabin, his adorable antics keep the family guessing until the final reveal.



The film ends with the family driving home their new MG Windsor, with Bappa comfortably seated in the spacious boot—reflecting how practical features like generous space play an important role in rituals that matter most to us.

Advertisment

Speaking about the campaign, Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, JSW MG Motor India said, “Ganesh Chaturthi symbolizes spiritual growth, community unity, and cultural pride. Our campaign this year beautifully captures the innocence of children around our deep-rooted traditions that bind Indian families together, ultimately contributing to their inner growth. At MG, we design our cars keeping real families in mind, where even the boot makes space for what truly matters, like Bappa's homecoming! It is these heartfelt moments that truly define the festive spirit.”

Scripted and produced by Punctuate Productions, the campaign is a tribute to the joyful moments when a car becomes more than just a vehicle - it becomes part of the Ganesh Chaturthi ritual. With a brand such as MG, the car transforms into a space worthy of welcoming Ganpati Bappa, while creating countless little moments that families cherish during the festival.

Speaking about the campaign, Saloni Surti, Co-Founder, Punctuate Productions said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of togetherness, where every detail counts when preparing to welcome Bappa home. The car’s boot, often carrying the idol home and during visarjan, becomes a space of significance in these celebrations. This insight aligned perfectly with JSW MG Motor India - whose cars are not only spacious and practical but also warm and inviting, making them ideal for creating those cherished family moments. Collaborating with the brand was an absolute pleasure; they trusted the vision and partnered with us seamlessly to bring this story to life.”

The film draws on a relatable insight for millions of Indian families - the car chosen during this season is not just a mode of transport, but a part of cherished memories and traditions, including welcoming Ganpati home.

Campaign Credits:

Agency & Production House: Punctuate Productions

Writer: Saloni Surti & Prash Dalvi

Director: Aman Aggarwal

Executive Producer: Dhruvin Doshi

Line Producer: Vivek Johar

Dop: Jani

Focus Puller: Shekhar

1st AC: Chetan

Gaffer: Chandan

HMU: Deepak Kharade and team

Lights : Gopal Lights

Editor: Karan Bharti

Grade: Rahil Merchant

Music & Mixing: Veer Pandya