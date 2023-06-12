JSW One Homes unveil first digital campaign #HomeToDreamHomes

The digital film adopts a child's perspective to portray the journey of constructing a dream home. It underscores the notion that children's dreams are untainted by practicality, serving as a pure reflection of their unwavering belief without compromise. The campaign's central idea is that "certain dreams hold a special place in our hearts, and a dream home is one of them." It recognizes that the dream of owning a home often takes root during childhood and evolves over time. JSW One Homes ensures that these innocent aspirations are transformed into reality. The campaign effectively communicates JSW One Homes' brand purpose as an endearing expedition towards achieving one's dream home.