JSW Paints launches the 'Khoobsurat Soch' campaign for its waterproofing range iBlok

Russell Barrett, CCExpO, TBWA\India said, "JSW Paints has stood for disrupting the category through thoughtful innovations for years now. With this film, the brand asked the provocative question - wouldn’t it be nice if more irritants in life could be blocked just as easily as iBlok waterproofing range blocks and protect our homes from the elements? The film dramatizes that perfect world with a humorous reminder that iBlok waterproofing range of paints protects our homes from the irritants on the outside, unfortunately not for those found on the inside."