JSW Paints unveils new ad on the power of transformation through paint

JSW Paints, an environment-friendly paints company and a part of the JSW Group, encapsulates the power of transformation through paint in its latest digital film. Titled ‘Room of Hope’ and conceptualised by TBWA\India, the campaign launched on digital platforms on December 9, 2024.

The film highlights the story of an orphanage repurposing an unused room into a homestay to support its children. Using JSW Paints, the space is transformed into a functional and welcoming environment.

Commenting on the new campaign, A S Sundaresan, joint MD and CEO of JSW Paints said “A single act of transformation can spark endless possibilities. At JSW Paints, we believe in creating beauty through our products as well as through the stories we tell. This film reflects our philosophy of delivering beautiful messages and showing how thoughtful action can bring about positive transformation to create a better world.”

Ashish Rai, chief business officer of JSW Paints, added "Extending our commitment beyond paints, we aim to create a positive impact on communities by unlocking the transformative power of colour. The ‘Room of Hope’ celebrates the resilience and vision of people who strive to make a difference, aligning with our values of fostering beauty and opportunity in every space we touch."

Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said, “A thought is beautiful when it makes new possibilities come to life. JSW Paints believes in the power of ‘Khoobsoorat Soch’ to create these new possibilities that make an impact on our homes and lives.”

According to Russell Barrett, CCExpO, TBWA\India, “There are so many people doing such amazing work all around us. In this film JSW Paints demonstrates how a beautiful thought can help those very people who have dedicated their lives to making the world a more beautiful place.”