JSW Paints unveils 'Sound of Colour': A musical journey through colour

Launched in collaboration with Songdew, India’s leading platform for independent artists, the campaign is a collective of one-minute music videos with each track capturing the essence of a specific colour from the JSW Paints’ portfolio. Each track in the ‘Sound of Colour’ campaign is composed by contemporary independent artists to evoke the emotions associated with a distinct colour.

The tracks, composed by popular independent artists, Kabir Cafe, EPR Iyer, Madhur Sharma and Raghu Dixit, integrate real-set production techniques to enhance visual storytelling. The music videos are designed with immersive frames that capture the mood and energy of colours like orange for passion and intensity, purple for confidence and creativity, blue for calm and depth, and brown for warmth and authenticity—enhancing the overall visual and emotional experience.

Commenting on the new campaign, A S Sundaresan, joint MD and CEO of JSW Paints said “Sound of Colour is a fresh and creative take on how we experience colours. It is about experiencing the colours through music. By collaborating with Songdew’s artists, we are bringing a unique perspective to the concept. We aim to redefine the way we connect with colours and make colour selection an immersive and emotionally engaging experience. The campaign will be released across multiple digital platforms.”

“At JSW Paints, we believe that colour is more than just a visual element – it’s an expression of emotion, creativity, and individuality. Through this ground-breaking initiative, we are thrilled to collaborate with independent artists, blending the vibrancy of our colours with the emotive power of music. This partnership creates a unique multi-sensory experience that not only enhances artistic expression but also fosters a deeper connection between colours, music, and the people who experience them. It is a celebration of creativity in its purest form.” said Mr. Ashish Rai, Chief Business Officer of JSW Paints.

Songdew provides a platform to independent musicians to showcase their talent, collaborate and expand their reach. With a strong presence in digital music distribution and live experiences, it is transforming the independent music space in India.

Speaking on the partnership, Sunil Khanna, founder of Songdew said, “Music and colours have a profound impact on our emotions and creativity. We are delighted to partner with JSW Paints for this unique initiative. Working with some of the most talented independent artists, we aim to bring fresh perspective to music and elevate the way people experience colours, making this campaign a celebration of artistic expression in its purest form.”