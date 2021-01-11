Jubilant FoodWorks awards the mandate of 'Ekdum' to Enormous Brands

Commenting on the association with Jubilant FoodWorks, Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands says “It’s exciting to be the official brand communications partner for ‘Ekdum’ and continue our association with Jubilant FoodWorks. The idea is to leverage our expertise in executing ingenious brand campaigns for enhancing their online presence and thus helping the brand to reach new heights. We plan to integrate innovation, content, and media, to deliver out-of-the-box ideas and develop a connect between the brand and its target group. We look forward to a long-term association with Jubilant FoodWorks to achieve desired results.”