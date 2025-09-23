Juicy Couture marks 30 years with Daydreamer revival, partners with Disha Patani in India

Los Angeles-born lifestyle label Juicy Couture is celebrating its 30th anniversary by relaunching the Daydreamer bag, one of its most recognisable pieces from the early 2000s.

Originally introduced during the brand’s Y2K peak, the Daydreamer gained cult status for its crest embroidery and charm details. The reissued version retains those elements while being updated with new materials and a more refined finish. It forms part of a limited global capsule collection.





For the India rollout, Juicy Couture has signed on actor Disha Patani, whose social media campaign showcases the reimagined Daydreamer. The brand said her bold, confident style reflects the Daydreamer’s positioning as a symbol of individuality and self-expression.

“The Daydreamer is more than just a bag — it’s part of Juicy Couture’s legacy that defined Y2K fashion. Bringing it back honours that heritage while introducing it to a new generation. With Disha Patani joining us, we’re excited to capture that spirit,” said Abhinav Kumar, Co-founder of Brand Concepts Ltd.

The revived Daydreamer is now available at Juicy Couture’s Lucknow EBO, 17 Bagline stores, 44 Shoppers Stop outlets, as well as online platforms including Juicy Couture India, Bagline, Shoppers Stop, TataCliq Luxe, Ajio Luxe, Myntra, Nykaa, and Amazon.