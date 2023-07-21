Junglee Poker announces actor Abhay Deol as Brand Ambassador

Speaking about the partnership and the campaign, Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Junglee Games, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Abhay Deol and launch our new campaign, Everyone’s Game, to promote the Junglee Poker brand as well as poker in general. Our idea is to showcase how Junglee Poker, a game of skill and strategy, provides a unique and healthy gaming experience to everyone. Abhay Deol is known for his diverse roles and has a charismatic persona and ability to connect with diverse sets of audiences. He is the perfect choice to represent Junglee Poker. We are confident that with his high reputation, he will help us deliver the message of trust and healthy gaming with greater conviction, creating a massive impact.”