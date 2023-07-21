Junglee Poker announces actor Abhay Deol as Brand Ambassador

The campaign “Everyone’s Game” showcases the growing popularity of Junglee Poker and aims to attract poker enthusiasts to the game of skill.
Junglee Games, the fastest-growing skill games company, has appointed renowned actor Abhay Deol as the brand ambassador of its newly introduced poker brand Junglee Poker and launched the brand’s first digital campaign, ‘Everyone’s Game.’ Abhay Deol’s association with the brand will help the company make Junglee Poker a household name and everyone’s game.
The digital campaign shows how poker is enjoyed by people from all walks of life and aims to promote inclusivity, use of skill, and healthy entertainment. The films are set in three different scenarios featuring the brand ambassador, Abhay Deol, with quirky narratives showing his excitement about Junglee Poker’s best-in-class features and winning big on the platform. The campaign highlights how poker is a game of skill that requires one to use a smart strategy to win.
Speaking about the partnership and the campaign, Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Junglee Games, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Abhay Deol and launch our new campaign, Everyone’s Game, to promote the Junglee Poker brand as well as poker in general. Our idea is to showcase how Junglee Poker, a game of skill and strategy, provides a unique and healthy gaming experience to everyone. Abhay Deol is known for his diverse roles and has a charismatic persona and ability to connect with diverse sets of audiences. He is the perfect choice to represent Junglee Poker. We are confident that with his high reputation, he will help us deliver the message of trust and healthy gaming with greater conviction, creating a massive impact.”
Talking about the association, Abhay Deol said, “I am delighted to associate with Junglee Poker, an exceptional poker platform that offers an unparalleled gaming experience. Junglee Poker represents passion for the game and commitment to excellence. These are the core values that I resonate with as well. I’m excited to encourage people from all walks of life to join this poker revolution and enjoy this amazing online game of skill.”