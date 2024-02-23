Junglee Poker's 'Apne type ke log', ft. Anil Kapoor challenges stereotypes and promotes inclusivity

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership enhances excitement and relatability, showcasing his energetic charisma and intense demeanour.
Junglee Games India teamed up with the Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor to headline Junglee Poker’s new campaign ‘Apne type ke log’. The association with Anil Kapoor aims to further enhance the spirit of inclusivity, excitement and instill relatability among a diverse audience cohort enriched with the actor’s energetic charisma and intense demeanour.
In a recent survey conducted among Junglee Poker players, 26% of participants in the age bracket of 18-30 favoured the evergreen actor Anil Kapoor over younger Bollywood stars. His appeal stood out, a testament to his timeless charm, widespread admiration and cross-generational fan following. His versatility, style, and ability to resonate with a diverse audience even now, made him the perfect choice for Junglee Poker.
The campaign aims to break stereotypes surrounding poker by showcasing it as a game accessible to everyone, irrespective of age, gender, or background. Anil Kapoor’s quintessential Jhakaas attitude debunks the common stereotypes of what a poker player is perceived to be and emphasises its universal appeal. The campaign captures the intensity and camaraderie at the poker table while promoting a welcoming environment for players of all skill levels.
Speaking about the campaign, Bharat Bhatia, CMO, Junglee Games, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Anil Kapoor and launch the ‘Apne type ke log’ campaign. We are confident that his involvement will lend unparalleled credibility, a lively, charismatic energy, and his trademark ‘Jhakaas’ attitude to deliver our messaging. The idea is to show the audience how Junglee Poker is an inclusive game, built for people from all walks of life and skill sets in a healthy environment.”
Anil Kapoor shared, “Its truly an exhilarating experience to partner with Junglee Poker for their new campaign. I am eager to be part of this journey and showcase how it is an all-embracing gaming adventure for players of every stripe. It’s commendable to see how Junglee Poker aims to redefine the perception of poker and promote responsible gaming."
Junglee Poker offers 24X7 action packed zero-wait tables for poker enthusiasts now available on desktop as well. Furthermore, users can enjoy key features including easy withdrawals, cashback offers, safety and security measures, guaranteed tournaments, and massive cash prizes.