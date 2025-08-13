Jupiter Money’s witty take on rewards brings Chess champion Viswanathan Anand into the game

Jupiter Money has unveiled its latest campaign, “The Rewards Grandmaster”, for the Edge+ CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card, starring none other than five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand.

The ad reimagines Anand in a playful, retail-style showdown where his legendary tactical mind is trumped by the effortless benefits of the Edge+ Credit Card, including instant cashback, crystal-clear rewards, and zero hidden terms.

Talking about the campaign, Adityan Kayalakal, head of marketing, Jupiter Money, said, “In a market full of similar-sounding financial products, clarity is a real differentiator. With Edge+, we’ve stripped away the complexity to make rewards instant, transparent, and genuinely useful. Having Viswanathan Anand, India’s first chess Grandmaster, who is the antagonist in the film, yet be the face of India’s first simplified credit card, reinforces the idea that in today’s world, the smartest strategy is often the simplest one.”

The campaign is now live across digital platforms, with the hero film available on YouTube. It continues Jupiter Money’s signature blend of clarity, relatability, and creativity seen in previous initiatives like Let’s Talk Money, and the recently launched Roast Your Card campaign which took an aggressive approach when comparing itself to the competition.