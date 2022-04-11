Jury announced for second edition of YouTube Works Awards

The awards are conducted in partnership with Kantar, and there is no entry fee for participation.
The chair for the jury of the second edition of the YouTube Works Awards, has been announced. Held in association with London-based data analytics and brand consulting company Kantar, the program celebrates the most creative and compelling campaigns that have effectively leveraged YouTube to achieve a clear business impact.
Jury members include BBDO India's Josy Paul, Leo Burnett's Dheeraj Sinha, Gautami Kawale of Slayy Point, Harsh Jain of Dream11, Kainaz Karmakar of Ogilvy, Kartik Sharma of Omnicom, social media influencer Prajakta Koli, Prashant Kumar (or PK) of GroupM, Ravi Desai of Amazon India, Dentsu McGarrybowen's Sidharth Rao, and Madison's Vikram Sakhuja.