Jury announced for ‘The Red Abby’ at Goafest 2020

Speaking about the stellar jury, Sonia Huria, Managing Committee Member of The Advertising Club and Evangelist – ‘The Red Abby’ said, “At the heart of a successful campaign is the impact it made. In case of ‘The Red Abby’ the impact will be basis the effectiveness of the behaviour change messaging of the campaign. With such an esteemed jury for its maiden edition, we are sure that the best-in-class works will find their right place in the Abby Awards Hall of Fame.”