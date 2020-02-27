Jury announced for ‘The Red Abby’ at Goafest 2020

Driving up the agenda of equality, safety and inclusion, The Advertising Club and the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) have once again come together to launch ‘The Red Abby’ award as a part of Goafest 2020. ‘The Red Abby’ awards have been instituted to acknowledge the best creative works that address the issue of violence against women in society.
The jury for the Red Abby Awards include some of the foremost leaders from across the FMCG, advertising, media, creative and entertainment industry.
The jury list for ‘The Red Abby’ 2020:
Anupriya Acharya- CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia
Babita Baruah, Managing Partner, GTB India
Deepika Warrier, CEO, Nourishco Beverages (a joint venture between Pepsico and Tata Global Beverages)
Lara Balsara Wajifdar, Executive Director at Madison World
Megha Tata, MD- South Asia, Discovery Communications India
Mini Mathur, Acclaimed Actor and Television Host
Raj Nayak, Media Veteran and Founder, House of Cheer
Tarun Katial, CEO, Zee5, India
The esteemed jury is entrusted with the key responsibility of together screening entries received in ‘The Red Abby’ category, thereby arriving at the shortlist. The jury meet is scheduled for 17th March in Mumbai where the jurors will test creativity and impact of the communication campaigns.
Speaking about the judging process, Partho Dasgupta, President- The Advertising Club President said: “Women’s safety is a cause that needs a loud and clear voice. The esteemed jury of ‘The Red Abby’ comes from a diverse background with rich experience in their respective industries. Their collective experience will make the evaluation process robust and fair, while adjudging the works’ impact.”
Speaking about the stellar jury, Sonia Huria, Managing Committee Member of The Advertising Club and Evangelist – ‘The Red Abby’ said, “At the heart of a successful campaign is the impact it made. In case of ‘The Red Abby’ the impact will be basis the effectiveness of the behaviour change messaging of the campaign. With such an esteemed jury for its maiden edition, we are sure that the best-in-class works will find their right place in the Abby Awards Hall of Fame.”