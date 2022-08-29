"Just come home! " says Federal Bank to NRIs returning home after 3-year hiatus

The film is screened on Cinema screens across Kerala.
Federal Bank, the largest banking partner to Non-Resident Keralites has released a heart-warming film which captures the emotion of excitement, love, care and concern across age groups, different relationships, different dialects of the state, where families are awaiting the return of their loved ones from different parts of the World during this festive season.
Pandemic was long-drawn and took a toll on all sections of the society, and there were many NRIs who missed their annual homecoming for festivals. And there is not a single home that doesn't eagerly await this ritualistic home coming.
M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer at Federal Bank, shared, “The campaign and its e elements were made on a single line brief - have you left? The only thing those waiting want to know. When you are returning after a long hiatus, there is an excitement of home coming. Kerala is our biggest NR market and understands the cultural underpinnings of this time of the year. This campaign of Federal Bank has dotted different relationships, age groups & dialects. Much as there are many India's in India, there are different ways of expressing the same emotion. The NRI franchise is bonded deeply with the ethos of our bank. And we are very proud of their zeal for becoming global citizens”.
Federal Bank expects this festive season to rev up their growth trajectory in Q2 and first half of Q3. There has been an overwhelming response from NRIs on viewing this ad, which has beautifully captured the prevailing sentiments and emotions. 'Every NRI can relate to this, it is beautiful', said an NRI customer of the Bank.