Jyothy Laboratories releases 'vocal for local' film shot at home

The ad is a montage of different parts of India where the products are available and the different products under Jyothy Labs' umbrella.
In one of the addresses to the nation during the lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urges citizens to support Indian brands and adopt a 'vocal for local' approach in a push for Indian brands and products. This is the chosen theme for Jyothy Laboratories' new ad campaign.
Jyothy Laboratories specialises in products in the Fabric Care, Home Care, Personal Care and Dishwash categories. Some brands owned by the company include Ujala, Exo, Maxo, Margo, Henko and Pril. Throughout the ad, we see different parts of India in what appears to be a bid to highlight the brand's reach.
The rest of the commercial is stitched together with shots from the brand's previous ads, featuring brand ambassadors like Shilpa Shetty (for Exo dishwashing soap) and Rajkummar Rao (for Maxo mosquito repellent).
The film narrates the journey of the company’s legacy since 1983 through a song that describes the values of the company.
The launch comes at a time when the entire nation is attempting to move towards self-reliance and boycott Chinese products. The campaign focusses on the centricity of Jyothy Labs’ evolution and functioning being driven by ‘Bharat’.
On the ad film's launch Jyothy MR, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited said “Jyothy Labs hereby pledges strong support to the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our single most important objective since inception was to contribute in nation building by serving the discerning consumer. With a new Television campaign supporting the Vocal for Local initiative, we want to reiterate our intentions of being 'vocal about local' products and help them become global.”
Supporting the Vocal for Local initiative and to become a part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, Jyothy Labs started the campaign through BTL activities in May 2020, followed by Print ads in national dailies showcasing it’s ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made for India’ products. The TVC will furthermore propel its strong support for the VFL initiative and also strengthen it’s connect with the Indian consumers.