KAI India celebrates Japanese precision with 'Namaste Samurai'

KAI India, a kitchenware brand, announces the launch of its new advertising campaign, Namaste Samurai. This campaign features Rajesh U. Pandya, MD, KAI India, as the face of the brand, representing the precision and craftsmanship that the brand is known for.

The Namaste Samurai campaign showcases KAI’s premium Japan Prime range of kitchen knives, emphasising their cutting-edge design, 100% stainless steel blades, and strong grip handles. The campaign blends modern product innovation with a visual that captures attention—Rajesh U. Pandya wears a traditional samurai-inspired look, symbolising precision and strength, two attributes that define KAI products.

Hitesh Singla, Head of Marketing at KAI India, said: “Our new campaign is designed to captivate consumers by portraying the strength and precision behind KAI knives. With 'Namaste Samurai,' we aim to highlight the bond with Japanese tradition and Indian needs, which are crafted to meet the highest standards of quality, making them the perfect choice for home chefs and professionals alike.

The campaign’s tagline, “For Delicious Life,” communicates KAI’s mission to provide kitchen solutions that enhance the culinary experience. With Japanese precision engineering, KAI’s kitchen knives deliver exceptional sharpness and durability, ensuring that every meal is prepared with ease and perfection.

Available through major retail channels including Reliance, Metro, DMart, Spencer’s besides e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and kaiindiaonline.com; KAI knives bring professional-grade craftsmanship to the modern Indian kitchen and aims to become a household name in India.