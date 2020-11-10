Kaizad Pardiwalla and Harshad Hardikar join hands to launch Spring Brand Solutions

The new venture is aimed at start-ups and SMEs, offering everything from brand strategy to creative content and strong performance marketing systems.
Kaizad Pardiwalla (former COO of the 120 Media Collective and founder of KPC) and Harshad Hardikar (former COO of Indigo Consulting and CMO of Puranik Builders) have joined hands to launch Spring Brand Solutions, a new venture with a unique business model.
The venture is aimed at start-ups and SMEs, offering everything from brand strategy to creative content and strong performance marketing systems, with a special focus on digital solutions.
As per a release issued by Spring Brand Solutions, what sets it apart is its insistence on taking up only a limited number of projects at a time, so that the founders can be directly involved at every stage with the clients. They bring together specialised teams based on each client's specific requirements and explore performance-based fee structures depending on the nature of the project.
Pardiwalla said, "We want to set our clients up for success by delivering strong RoI and positive business impact, using a combination of data analytics, technology and creativity, along with tailored go-to-market strategies across all digital channels."
Hardikar added, "We have known each other for many years and both of us believe in doing right things in the right way. We think it's important in today's world of extreme customisation that data points across mediums work hand-in-hand to create differentiated creative solutions and that's exactly what we will aim for. We know this approach will deliver big results for our clients and that gives us the confidence to accept remuneration based on results.”
Spring Brand Solutions also offers innovative models like 'Responsive Creative' that updates creative content based on audience interactions, and proprietary tools like 'Springboard'. It customises marketing messages for different stages in the consumer's purchase journey layered with media performance to deliver an RoI matrix pre campaign. With such unique offerings and its novel business model focused on delivering personalised solutions and measurable results, Spring Brand Solutions is sure to generate interest in the market.