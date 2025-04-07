Kajol silenced by Kwality Wall's Golden Spoon in latest campaign

Kwality Wall’s has launched Golden Spoon - an accessible range of in-home delectable desserts. India is a huge market for desserts and the category for ice creams and frozen desserts remains underserved. With the growing cold chain infrastructure and an increase in home refrigerator penetration, there is a huge opportunity for growth. Through Golden Spoon, Kwality Wall’s aims to tap into this potential and connect with a wider set of consumers by introducing differentiated summer delights.

From all-time classics to bold innovations, Golden Spoon offers four irresistible options: the timeless Vanilla; a first-of-its-kind Mithai Magic, a modern take on traditional Indian sweets containing boondi; 2-in-1 Chocolate Vanilla and 2-in-1 Mango Vanilla, offering consumers a parlour-like experience of two flavors in one scoop from the comfort of their homes.

Celebrating moments of joy and togetherness, Kwality Wall’s has also launched a TVC featuring brand ambassador Kajol, the Bollywood icon who is known for her expressive acting style and charisma. The film captures Kajol talking incessantly in the company of family members, before being presented with a serving of Golden Spoon. As soon as she takes a bite, she gets mesmerised and lost in the taste of Golden Spoon and everything stops. Silence ensues as she and her family savour every spoon, letting the dessert do all the talking.

Toloy Tanridagli, head of ice cream business, HUL said, “Our new brand Golden Spoon, aims to nurture togetherness among Indian families and friends. By democratising the joy of indulging in a summer treat at home, we are offering consumers the best of both worlds. India is a fast-growing market for the consumption of ice creams and frozen desserts, yet they are not accessible to all. Golden Spoon is our response to bridging the gap that exists and expanding our presence rapidly. With such new and exciting flavors, we hope to accelerate our journey of spreading happiness to everyone.”

Talking about her association and launch of the new campaign, brand ambassador Kajol Devgan said, “I have had a long-standing relationship with Kwality Wall’s over the past few years. The launch of Golden Spoon is an exciting step by the company to introduce unique flavors. I personally love the Mithai Magic and the all-time classic 2-in-1 packs. This campaign captures the excitement I had when I tried Golden Spoon for the first time. Shooting this campaign has been a delightful experience with the HUL team”.

Talking about the journey behind the TVC, Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer at DDB Mudra, said, “The ad brief was both exhilarating and challenging, as it required us to capture the essence of indulgence and joy that Golden Spoon promises. Working with Kajol, whose charm and elegance perfectly align with the brand's image, inspired us to create a campaign that is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant. We aimed to craft a narrative that not only highlights the delectable taste of the range of desserts but also evokes a sense of relatability and happiness. The result is an advertisement that we believe will captivate audiences and leave them eagerly anticipating their next delightful scoop.”

Furthermore, an above-the-line campaign encompassing television, social media, influencer partnerships, and seasonal content will keep Kwality Wall’s Golden Spoon at the forefront of consumer’s minds throughout the summer.