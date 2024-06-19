Kajol vouches for the benefits of rock salt in Tata Salt's new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign highlights her praise for Tata Himalayan Rock Salt, acclaiming it as ‘Desh ka No.1 Rock Salt’ in the film.
Tata Salt, an iodised salt brand, has launched a new campaign for Tata Salt Himalayan Rock Salt. Featuring leading actress Kajol, the campaign highlights her praise for the product, acclaiming it as ‘Desh ka No.1 Rock Salt’ in the film. Kajol vouches for the salt’s superior quality and emphasises that its association with the trusted Tata brand sets it far apart from other rock salts.
As part of the wide range of Tata Salt products, Tata Salt Himalayan Rock Salt continues to assure consumers of consistently premium quality. Endorsed by Ayurveda for centuries for its goodness, rock salt now comes with the stamp of quality that the Tata brand stands for.
Speaking about the association, actress Kajol said, “It is a pleasure and a privilege to be associated with an iconic brand like Tata Salt, something I have grown up using. Rock Salt is part of India’s ancient tradition, recommended by Ayurveda for its health benefits. With the assurance of Tata’s trust, it’s a great product for the entire family.”
The new digital film on Tata Salt Himalayan Rock Salt will be launched across various digital platforms. Through the film, the brand not only appeals to consumers seeking to upgrade to a premium salt but also serves as a destination for those aspiring to incorporate the benefits of rock salt into their daily lives.
Deepika Bhan, president, Packaged Foods-India, Tata Consumer Products, said, "Tata Salt is the pioneer of branded salt in the country and has been loved and recognized by consumers as the gold standard of purity and quality. We bring the same expertise to make sure consumers get a brand they can trust when they want to buy rock salt. We are excited about the opportunity to build the emerging rock salt category”.
Anurag Agnihotri, CCO-West, Ogilvy mentioned, “The new Tata Salt Himalayan Rock Salt campaign talks of bringing home the enduring trust of Tata in every pinch. To bring this campaign to life, we partnered with Bollywood icon Kajol, a beloved figure who resonates with the heart of India, just like the name, Tata.”