Kalki Koechlin urges Indians to 'right their wrongs' in new Maharishi Ayurveda oral care campaign

Maharishi Ayurveda, an Ayurveda company, has announced the launch of its new campaign, #RightYourWrongs, featuring National Award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin. Known for her off-beat and intense performances, Kalki is seen donning the hat of a standup comic for the first time in a series of three video commercials, launched digitally.
The campaign uses humour to connect with Gen-Z audiences consuming video content across Instagram and YouTube. Ayurveda, the centuries-old Vedic science, is making a comeback. Globally, health experts and influencers are leaning on Ayurveda for holistic and root cause-based solutions.
The brand is now looking to make young Indians aware of the true power of Ayurveda through its marketing campaigns. The #RightYourWrongs campaign is a step in that direction with the focus on oral health, which in Ayurveda is considered the gateway to overall health. The campaign has been timed around the upcoming festive season in India.
Through the three DVCs, Kalki unearths a concept not known to many - saliva imbalance – that is often at the root of most dental problems, including tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath, sensitivity, and if neglected can lead to other systemic health problems over time.
The DVCs also offer a solution to the problems in the form of Ayurdent toothpaste, anew formula crafted with 20 potent Ayurvedic herbs designed to cleanse, purify, and stimulate healthy saliva production.
Speaking on her association with the campaign, Kalki Koechlin said, “I had a lot of fun working on the Maharishi Ayurveda's new campaign. There were a few reasons why I just had to do it. The first one was the premise itself. To talk about something as common and ‘non discussion worthy’ as saliva was both bizarre and intriguing. Also, I had never played a stand-up comic – neither in films, nor for any OTT shows. So, this was new to me. But most importantly, Ayurveda and nature-based lifestyle has been a transformative journey for me, and I believe it has the power to positively impact and heal us.”
“The whole world is waking up to Ayurveda, albeit a bit late. But unfortunately, for many young Indians, Ayurveda is ‘not cool’. As a brand, Maharishi Ayurveda is committed to delivering the authentic Ayurveda experience to people all over the world. We are striving to establish a comprehensive healthcare system for a healthier society and world, even relevant for the modern-day lifestyle. Which starts with being discovered by many more consumers,” said Rajat Wahi, global D2C business and marketing head, Maharishi Ayurveda.
“We’re looking at being far more aggressive with our marketing efforts and connecting with the younger audiences. Kalki is always brilliant, and her comic timing is immaculate. For us, the combination of Kalki and Comedy was a sure shot at our TG seeking us, versus us knocking at their screens with traditional conversations,” he added.
The DVCs, created by Soumitra Karnik, an independent creative consultant, will be released on Wednesday, August 28.