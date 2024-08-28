Kalki Koechlin urges Indians to 'right their wrongs' in new Maharishi Ayurveda oral care campaign

Speaking on her association with the campaign, Kalki Koechlin said, “I had a lot of fun working on the Maharishi Ayurveda's new campaign. There were a few reasons why I just had to do it. The first one was the premise itself. To talk about something as common and ‘non discussion worthy’ as saliva was both bizarre and intriguing. Also, I had never played a stand-up comic – neither in films, nor for any OTT shows. So, this was new to me. But most importantly, Ayurveda and nature-based lifestyle has been a transformative journey for me, and I believe it has the power to positively impact and heal us.”