KALKI rolls out its Diwali campaign, 'Woh Sabhi Ankahee Khushiyon Ke Liye'

The brand has introduced its new festive Edit ‘23 collection, a blend of traditional and contemporary styles with this campaign.
KALKI Fashion, an Indian couture brand is all set to illuminate the Diwali festivities with their new collection. The tagline for the campaign is ‘Woh Sabhi Ankahee Khushiyon Ke Liye’.
The brand has released a series of 6 captivating videos depicting the multifaceted facets of Diwali. The entire campaign is narrated through the eyes of Riya, a character who brings her long-time lover, Anshul, into her family's Diwali celebrations. Together, they experience the warmth of being welcomed with open arms and heartfelt love. These films serve as a reminder that the joy of giving is as enchanting as that of receiving.
Nishit Gupta, director, KALKI expressed his sentiments stating, "Diwali is a time when we come together with our loved ones and share our happiness. It's a celebration of the intangible gifts, the unspoken joy that we bring into each other's lives. Our campaign bearing the tagline 'Woh Sabhi Ankahee Khushiyon Ke Liye' is a tribute to the spirit of Diwali, reminding us all that it's not just about the presents but the presence of love and togetherness. In harmony with this sentiment, we present our Festive Edit ‘23 collection. This collection is a carefully curated selection of exquisite attire, designed to help individuals express their love for their dear ones in a meaningful way. "
The newly launched collection features a wide range of outfits that reflect the grandeur and elegance of Diwali, making it easier for individuals to express their love and affection through the act of gifting. From traditional sarees and lehengas to contemporary fusion wear and regal sherwanis the collection caters to all fashion preferences.