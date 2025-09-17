Kalyan Jewellers honours Bengal’s artistry this Sharod Utsav with Ritabhari Chakraborty and Subhrajit Dutta

Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and globally recognised jewellery brands, has unveiled a new festive film for Sharod Utsav, starring actors Ritabhari Chakraborty and Subhrajit Dutta. The campaign draws on Bengal’s rich cultural heritage, weaving together two icons of craftsmanship — Goyna Bori (artful lentil fritters) and Sonar Goyna (gold jewellery) — as parallel expressions of creativity and devotion.





For Bengalis, Sharod Utsav is more than a festival; it is an emotion that binds communities through artistry, tradition, and collective celebration. The film mirrors this sentiment by showcasing how the intricate swirls of Goyna Bori find resonance in the detailing of handcrafted jewellery, symbolising a shared legacy of skill and imagination.

Blending nostalgia with aspiration, the film reflects Kalyan Jewellers’ ethos of preserving tradition while embracing contemporary storytelling. To mark the occasion, the brand has rolled out special festive offers: up to 50% off on making charges for plain gold jewellery, 40% off on temple and antique jewellery, and 30% off on premium gold jewellery. Customers can also take advantage of the advance booking option with rate protection, safeguarding purchases against gold price fluctuations.

Kalyan Jewellers continues to reinforce its hallmark of trust through the 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which guarantees purity certification, free lifetime maintenance, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies.

This Sharod Utsav, Kalyan Jewellers positions every ornament as more than just adornment — a piece of art, a cultural heirloom, and a celebration of timeless Bengali spirit.