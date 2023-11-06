Kalyan Jewellers launches Chhath Puja campaign with Wamiqa Gabbi and Mohan Agashe

The ad film pays homage to the festive spirit of celebrating familial bonds and traditions.
Kalyan Jewellers has joined the Chhath Puja festivities with the release of its campaign ad. The campaign features brand ambassador Wamiqa Gabbi and veteran actor Mohan Agashe.
The campaign ad captures the essence of Chhath Puja, emphasising the joy of homecoming, the significance of new beginnings, and the reverence for the sun. With a focus on bridging generations and fostering familial unity, the ad symbolises the everlasting values that binds Indian families together.
Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, “We are thrilled to present this campaign, honouring the spirit of homecoming and the cultural vibrancy that Chhath Puja embodies. Through this ad, we aim to cherish the festival's traditions while celebrating the timeless bonds that enrich our lives.”
This festive season, Kalyan Jewellers has announced the launch of specially curated gold coins, featuring iconic designs of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi in 22-carat and 24-carat. These limited edition coins are available in varied weights starting from 2 grams going up to 8 grams, providing patrons with the flexibility and customised shopping experience.
The brand is also offering a complimentary 1-gram gold coin for every Rs. 50,000 spend. It is applicable on a minimum purchase of Rs. 1 lakh.