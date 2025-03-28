Kalyan Jewellers launches Gudi Padwa campaign with Pooja Sawant

Kalyan Jewellers has launched a digital campaign for Gudi Padwa featuring brand ambassador Pooja Sawant.

Advertisment

The campaign focuses on the tradition of gold buying during the festival. It tells the story of a mother gifting her daughter a Gudi Padwa gift box, including a Kalyan Jewellers mangalsutra bracelet, as a symbol of tradition and connection.

Kalyan Jewellers provides a 4-Level Assurance Certificate, which includes purity certification, free lifetime maintenance, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies.