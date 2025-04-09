Kalyan Jewellers’ Poila Boishakh ad puts focus on 'Kabi Gaan'

Kalyan Jewellers has released a digital film for Poila Boishakh featuring brand ambassador Ritabhari Chakraborty. The campaign highlights the Bengali tradition of Kabi Gaan, a form of poetic exchange, and focuses on themes of new beginnings and enduring relationships.

The film shows a married couple engaging in Kabi Gaan, a Bengali tradition of poetic banter. It ends with the husband gifting his wife a piece of jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers.

The film highlights Kalyan Jewellers’ focus on connecting cultural traditions with contemporary themes. As the brand expands globally, it continues to promote its products through narratives rooted in heritage and craftsmanship.

