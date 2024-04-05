Kalyan Jewellers' unveils new campaign featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Kalyani Priyadarshan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad is directed by filmmaker Priyadarshan.
Kalyan Jewellers, an Indian jewellery brand has released a campaign featuring brand ambassadors Kalyani Priyadarshan and Rashmika Mandanna. The launch of the film coincides with the birthday of both these brand ambassadors (April 5), and marks their first on-screen collaboration.
The ad film is directed by filmmaker Priyadarshan and art director Sabu Cyril. Speaking on the all-new campaign, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director – Kalyan Jewellers, said, “We are delighted to have both Kalyani Priyadarshan and Rashmika Mandanna represent our line of heritage jewellery - Nimah. Directed by Priyadarshan, the campaign film beautifully highlights these celebrities and showcases the exquisite craftsmanship and timeless beauty of jewellery designs from our Nimah collection. The campaign film's launch happening at the same time as their birthdays is a pleasant coincidence, and we hope this visual masterpiece will resonate with fans and patrons of Kalyan Jewellers."
It encapsulates the inspiration behind the all-new range of jewellery designs introduced by Kalyan Jewellers as part of its Nimah Collection.