Kalyan Jewellers unveils #SimplyMe campaign to celebrate Women’s Day

The digital campaign features the brand's regional brand ambassador– Wamiqa Gabbi.
Kalyan Jewellers, a jewellery brand, has launched #SimplyMe digital campaign ahead of International Women’s Day. The 50-second digital ad aims at celebrating the essence of womanhood and empowerment. It features Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassador– Wamiqa Gabbi in a distinctive avatar. She beautifully portrays moments of strength, vulnerability and self-discovery.
Following #CelebrateYourMilestones campaign introduced in 2023, the #SimplyMe digital campaign encourages women to appreciate themselves with a powerful message - ‘Celebrate you for who you are!’; it acknowledges the various roles women fulfill daily and honours their resilience in the face of challenges, as they pursue their dreams while staying true to themselves.
Speaking about the campaign film, Wamiqa Gabbi, regional brand ambassador for Kalyan Jewellers, said, “Being part of this campaign is not just an honour; it's a reflection of my own beliefs. Like the intricate pieces, women intricately navigate multiple roles daily, and this campaign beautifully captures the multifaceted essence of a woman who is ambitious, innocent, and delightfully silly sometimes! This holds a very special place in my heart as it marks a meaningful 5-year association with Kalyan Jewellers, a brand that consistently champions and embraces a woman's unique identity. Here's to an ode to all women – embracing, celebrating, and shining in our own extraordinary ways.”
The film delivers a powerful message encouraging women to embrace their unique journey and celebrate every facet of their being, unapologetically and wholeheartedly. The campaign serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by women in every sphere of life.