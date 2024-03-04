Kalyan Jewellers unveils #SimplyMe campaign to celebrate Women’s Day

Speaking about the campaign film, Wamiqa Gabbi, regional brand ambassador for Kalyan Jewellers, said, “Being part of this campaign is not just an honour; it's a reflection of my own beliefs. Like the intricate pieces, women intricately navigate multiple roles daily, and this campaign beautifully captures the multifaceted essence of a woman who is ambitious, innocent, and delightfully silly sometimes! This holds a very special place in my heart as it marks a meaningful 5-year association with Kalyan Jewellers, a brand that consistently champions and embraces a woman's unique identity. Here's to an ode to all women – embracing, celebrating, and shining in our own extraordinary ways.”