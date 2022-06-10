KamaSutra launches first ever NFTs in Sexual Wellness category

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership with KamaSutra, Ankit Prasad, Co-Founder and CEO of Bobble AI, said, “Being a category first and we pledge our support to the brand’s cause in enabling the GenZ to spread awareness around sexual wellness. At Bobble, we have been collaborating with brands across industry verticals to make conversations fun through stickers, GIFs, and more. Through our partnership with KamaSutra, we are taking it a step further – into the metaverse. Consumers will be able to incorporate Bobble AI’s stickers into their daily conversations and even purchase the NFTs at nft.bobble.ai.”