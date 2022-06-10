KamaSutra launches first ever NFTs in Sexual Wellness category

The funds generated from the sale of the NFTs will be donated towards promoting sexual wellness among youngsters.
KamaSutra India’s leading sexual wellness brand has launched the country’s first ever NFTs in the category. Being a pioneering brand that is reckoned for introducing the concept of sex as a pleasure to India today joined forces with Bobble AI, the country’s largest conversation media platform with 65 million users globally, to launch its six distinct NFTs as part of its sexual wellness campaign.
As the first mover in its category to enter the space, KamaSutra, a brand of Raymond Consumer Care, will donate the funds generated from the NFT sales to Pathfinder International, a global non-profit that focuses on sexual wellness and reproductive health.
With its strong presence of over three decades in the space, the launch is set to elevate relevance and desirability for the brand and its products amongst GenZ.
Speaking about KamaSutra’s foray in the NFT space, Pooja Sahgal, chief marketing officer, Raymond Consumer Care, said; “Being an iconic brand with memorable campaigns. Now, with our category-first foray into the NFT space, KamaSutra has ventured into the Web 3.0 world, and it is onwards and upwards from here. The idea is to create futuristic brand experiences, which is only possible through great partnerships and adopting new-age technology. We are delighted to team up with Madison and Bobble AI, platforms with unique solutions and a penchant for facilitating immersive conversations for the same.”
In the first phase, KamaSutra launched a conversation media marketing campaign wherein nine KamaSutra-branded stickers were created. These stickers, denoting exciting flavours of condoms by KamaSutra could be used in the conversational space on leading chat platforms. The three best-performing stickers were then selected for the second phase of the campaign, coupled with three more NFTs that have been created from scratch, and minted as NFTs. These NFTs have been featured on the social media platforms of both KamaSutra and Bobble AI.
A few thoughts from Vandana Ramkrishna, COO, Madison Media Ace who facilitated this partnership ‘’we are breaking new grounds and exploring new opportunities in a VUCA environment with KamaSutra. It's a category first. Metaverse is a paradigm shift in how we experience the digital universe. Leaping in can enable brands to explore unique, connected experiences. Delighted to touch new heights for our brand and be a partner in their Digital entry into the Metaverse"
Sharing his thoughts on the partnership with KamaSutra, Ankit Prasad, Co-Founder and CEO of Bobble AI, said, “Being a category first and we pledge our support to the brand’s cause in enabling the GenZ to spread awareness around sexual wellness. At Bobble, we have been collaborating with brands across industry verticals to make conversations fun through stickers, GIFs, and more. Through our partnership with KamaSutra, we are taking it a step further – into the metaverse. Consumers will be able to incorporate Bobble AI’s stickers into their daily conversations and even purchase the NFTs at nft.bobble.ai.”
Three of the nine stickers have been consistently popular on the Bobble AI platform, garnering 6.5 million impressions and upwards of 55K shares within the first month. The sticker themes included banana, strawberry, and orange flavors of KamaSutra condoms. Millennials and GenZ are excited to discover and adopt the KamaSutra-branded content into their daily conversations, while some of them may even purchase the NFTs at nft.bobble.ai. The strategically driven & executed campaign by Madison Media for KamaSutra has certainly made waves in the media fraternity & with millennials/GenZs alike.