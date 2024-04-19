Kamdhenu Paints urges citizens to cast their vote in the latest ad campaign for the upcoming elections

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It contrasts home improvement planning with casual voting rights exercise, advocating for a shift towards viewing voting as a duty.
The campaign draws attention to the disparity between the meticulousness we exhibit in selecting paint colors for our homes and the often-casual approach we take towards exercising our voting rights. It aims to raise awareness by highlighting how families meticulously plan home improvements while sometimes neglect the importance of casting their votes. By stressing on these two spheres, the campaign encourages reflection on the significance of each individual vote and aims to inspire a cultural shift, where participating in elections is viewed as an essential civic duty, akin to carefully choosing the paint for our living spaces.
Commenting on the campaign, Saurabh Agarwal, MD, Kamdhenu Paints, said, “At Kamdhenu Paints, we believe that every vote counts and plays a crucial role in shaping the future of our nation. With the ‘Vote India’ campaign, we aim to instill a sense of responsibility and civic duty among citizens to actively participate in the democratic process. By exercising our right to vote, we not only contribute to the decision-making process but also uphold the values of democracy. We urge everyone to join us in this noble cause and make their voices heard in the upcoming General Elections 2024.”