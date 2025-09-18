Kansai Nerolac brings back iconic jingle in new campaign featuring Ranveer Singh

Kansai Nerolac Paints has launched a new advertising campaign featuring actor Ranveer Singh, reintroducing its iconic jingle in a refreshed format. Titled ‘Ghar Ki Raunak Lautani Ho’, the campaign is developed in collaboration with FCB Ulka and aims to highlight the emotional connection between families and their homes.

The campaign reflects on evolving family dynamics and seeks to encourage moments of togetherness within households. In the new TV commercial, Ranveer Singh interacts with a family whose home has grown emotionally distant. With the help of Kansai Nerolac’s range of painting solutions, he brings colour and warmth back into their space, metaphorically restoring both the home's appearance and the family's connection.

The original Nerolac jingle, long considered a memorable part of Indian advertising, has been updated to suit modern sensibilities while maintaining nostalgic appeal. The film emphasises Kansai Nerolac’s message of enhancing not just the look of homes, but the overall experience of living in them.







Pravin Chaudhari, commented: “The Nerolac jingle has always been more than just a catchy tune - it’s a feeling. It brings back memories of home, warmth, family, and togetherness. For years, it’s been a part of India’s advertising soundscape, instantly making people smile.



By bringing it back in a fresh new way, we’re not just celebrating our legacy - we’re making sure it connects with today’s generation too and who better than the powerhouse himself, Ranveer Singh who brings the energy and charm to this. His ability to connect with people of all ages makes him the ideal choice to carry this very legacy forward.”

“Our leadership in painting solutions, backed by years of experience and Japanese technology, helps us bring colour and life to Indian homes. Innovation and quality have always been at the heart of what we do. Our new campaign - ‘Jab Ghar Ki Raunak Lautani Ho’ - reflects that belief, presented in a way that feels fresh and relevant today”, he adds.

Kartikeya Tiwari, said: FCB Ulka is known for creating timeless communication for brands over years. But more importantly, we keep every piece of communication relatable and relevant to the times and culture. For this campaign, we came across an insight that family members under one roof are spending time in isolation, hidden behind doors and screens.



So, ‘Make the living rooms come alive again’ became the creative brief. The solution was a stimulus that every family member relates to, the iconic Nerolac jingle. By changing just one word, we wanted to create a pause, a nudge, a smile…and hopefully remind people that while trends may come and go, the joy of togetherness will be timeless.”